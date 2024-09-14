Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Twilio stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,452. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,510.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

