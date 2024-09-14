TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THDDY opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. TV Asahi has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.97.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

