Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the August 15th total of 209,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Several research firms have commented on TSBX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Turnstone Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
Shares of Turnstone Biologics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 73,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,603. Turnstone Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.27.
Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.
Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.
