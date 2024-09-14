Turbo (TURBO) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Turbo (TURBO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Turbo has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Turbo has a total market capitalization of $276.70 million and $67.73 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Turbo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00435366 USD and is up 20.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $65,113,173.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

