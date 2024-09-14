TRON (TRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $300.50 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. TRON has a total market cap of $10.62 billion and $300.50 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,700,599,257 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.