Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Down 0.9%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 14,738 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 4,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

