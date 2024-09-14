Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.99

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 1444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $440.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

