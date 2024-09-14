Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Trees shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 20,174 shares changing hands.

Trees Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.11.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Trees had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 615.40%.

Trees Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

