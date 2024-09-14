Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANNGet Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Trees shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 20,174 shares changing hands.

Trees Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.11.

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Trees had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 615.40%.

Trees Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.