Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 110,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TZOO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,089,871 shares in the company, valued at $39,700,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.92. 187,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $183.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.