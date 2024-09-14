Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Traton Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

