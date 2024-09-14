TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) & Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Critical Review

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Free Report) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TranSwitch and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TranSwitch alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atomera has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

30.8% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TranSwitch has a beta of 14.81, indicating that its stock price is 1,381% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TranSwitch and Atomera”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atomera $550,000.00 124.85 -$19.79 million ($0.78) -3.17

TranSwitch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atomera.

Profitability

This table compares TranSwitch and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Atomera N/A -102.30% -80.30%

Summary

Atomera beats TranSwitch on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TranSwitch

(Get Free Report)

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

About Atomera

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.