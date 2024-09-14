TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 5.1%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.17 and last traded at $151.17. Approximately 98,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 768,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.35 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,557.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,557.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,633. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.