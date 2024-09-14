Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Transcontinental Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TCLCF remained flat at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

