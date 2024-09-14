Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Transcontinental Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TCLCF remained flat at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $12.30.
Transcontinental Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.