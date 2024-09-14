TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,731.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $723.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 154.59, a current ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

