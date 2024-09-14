Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

