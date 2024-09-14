Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.51

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.51 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Totally shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 381,407 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.00 million, a PE ratio of -458.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.

In other news, insider Bob Forsyth purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,615.54). 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

