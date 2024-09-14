Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXG. CIBC upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.17.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$26.85.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.2219355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

