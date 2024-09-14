Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.47

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.47 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 46.90 ($0.61). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 46.90 ($0.61), with a volume of 215,723 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.55) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.52. The stock has a market cap of £90.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

