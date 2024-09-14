Toncoin Trading 23% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Toncoin has a market cap of $19.45 billion and $247.03 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.70 or 0.00009507 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,923.46 or 1.00021009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013451 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,809,752 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,092,037,965.069716 with 2,513,195,164.849858 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.78548456 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 553 active market(s) with $321,962,442.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

