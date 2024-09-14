Toncoin Price Hits $5.68 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $19.38 billion and approximately $214.81 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.68 or 0.00009452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,057.87 or 0.99985498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,819,588 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,092,037,965.069716 with 2,513,195,164.849858 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.78548456 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 553 active market(s) with $321,962,442.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

