Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $16.75.
About Tomra Systems ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tomra Systems ASA
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.