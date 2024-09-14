Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

About Tomra Systems ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.