Tom Brophy Buys 3 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy acquired 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,930 ($51.39) per share, for a total transaction of £117.90 ($154.18).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Tom Brophy purchased 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,992 ($52.20) per share, for a total transaction of £119.76 ($156.61).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,005 ($52.37) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,787 ($49.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,154 ($67.40). The stock has a market cap of £5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,452.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,975.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,396.55%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.54) to GBX 4,200 ($54.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

