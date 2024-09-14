TMD Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 137.4% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $5,044,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 79.5% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 51.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,775,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $167.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $780.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

