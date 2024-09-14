TMD Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CRDT)

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CRDT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,886 shares during the period. Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF makes up 10.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 64.44% of Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF worth $47,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CRDT stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.
About Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF
