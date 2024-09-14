Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 191.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 346,173 shares of company stock worth $32,765,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.14.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

