Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:SYLD opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

