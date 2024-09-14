Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 49,963 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,963 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $32.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $808.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

