Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,378 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $204.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.48 and a 200 day moving average of $203.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

