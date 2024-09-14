Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 14,739 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,007,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 125,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $195.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.10. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

