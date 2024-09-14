Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,194,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile



The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

