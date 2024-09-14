Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,548,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

VLO opened at $134.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.28.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

