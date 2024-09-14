Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 6,751 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

