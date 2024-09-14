Thomas A. Barron Sells 3,000 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of CCBG opened at $34.36 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $582.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCBG shares. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

View Our Latest Report on CCBG

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.