The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.