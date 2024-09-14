The Root Network (ROOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.82 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. The Root Network has a market cap of $25.89 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Root Network has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Root Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00259848 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02463636 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,522,625.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Root Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Root Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Root Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.