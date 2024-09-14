The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
Shares of GDL opened at $8.12 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
