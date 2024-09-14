The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The GDL Fund Price Performance

Shares of GDL opened at $8.12 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

