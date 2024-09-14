The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

GGZ stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,645. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.