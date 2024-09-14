The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.73. 351,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.08. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,303.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock worth $3,491,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

