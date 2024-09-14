The Cato Co. (CATO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 30th

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Cato has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% annually over the last three years.

Cato Stock Performance

Shares of CATO stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $94.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.13. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

