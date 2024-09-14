The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$67.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Cormark cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

TSE:BNS opened at C$70.72 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.82. The firm has a market cap of C$87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

