Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2669 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Thai Oil Public Price Performance
TOIPY stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
