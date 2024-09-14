Tezos Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Tezos has a total market cap of $656.28 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,020,788,871 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,256,368 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

