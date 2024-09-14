Tether Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $118.62 billion and $37.61 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00260212 BTC.
About Tether
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 120,237,807,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,581,493,585 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
