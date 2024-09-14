Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

