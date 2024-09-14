Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Jill M. Quigley Sells 17,235 Shares

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $8.96 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $579.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -0.37.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

TERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Stories

