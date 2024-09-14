Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Thomas Mckinley Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Mckinley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Thomas Mckinley acquired 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $52,990.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.90. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 104,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

