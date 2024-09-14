Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). Approximately 520,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 807,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.78.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

