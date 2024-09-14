Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) Trading Down 0.7%

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 2,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Tectonic Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.3144 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. This is a boost from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

