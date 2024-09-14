Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Up 69.0% in August

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

Tectonic Financial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324. Tectonic Financial has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Get Tectonic Financial alerts:

Tectonic Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.3144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.