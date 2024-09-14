Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Acquires £150.75 in Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford acquired 67 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £150.75 ($197.14).
Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Mark Crawford purchased 51 shares of Team17 Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($198.08).
Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.67. The stock has a market cap of £309.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. Team17 Group plc has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.64).
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
