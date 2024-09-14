Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Acquires £150.75 in Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford acquired 67 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £150.75 ($197.14).

Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Mark Crawford purchased 51 shares of Team17 Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($198.08).

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.67. The stock has a market cap of £309.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. Team17 Group plc has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.71) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

